The Ascent of Civilization

Not Available

What were the Vikings really like? What did the Romans accomplish? And do the singular achievements of the ancient Greeks live on in us today? ‘The Ascent Of Civilsations’, questions the myths and unravels age-old clichés about these ancient cultures. It examines their strange and sometimes amusing idiosyncrasies, gives fresh insights into who they really were, and provides a novel take on their societies, peppered with surprising new revelations. This is a new look at the Ancients that will change our perception of them.