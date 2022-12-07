The Assistant

Not Available

Nowadays you're a nobody if you don't have your own reality show. Andy feels that he'd throw his whole career away to have his very own reality show. So he begged MTV and got his wish. Now he's gonna subject 12 innocent Hollywood wannabes to a grueling process as he searches for his next assistant. The winner gets a new car, a new wardrobe and a cool job working in Hollywood. Andy gets a revived career, 12 shrinks (the kids) to deal with his problems and the opportunity at cocktail parties to say, "Oh, you don't have your own reality show? Well, I do!" The contestants have a dream, Andy has an agenda--together they are headed for reality chaos as Andy begs, borrows and steals from other shows and discovers that "this whole elimination thing is a lot harder then I thought."