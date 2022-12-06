The Associates (1979)

Not Available

From the makers of Taxi came this ensemble comedy about lawyers, which could have been called Firm. "It revolved around three young law school graduates who had just joined the prestigious firm of Bass and Marshall as associates, beginning their five-to-seven-year trial period. Daughter of a poor New York family, Leslie recently graduated from Columbia, and felt for the oppressed. Bass and Marshall did not usually represent the oppressed. Tucker...was a Midwesterner slightly out of step with his Ivy League Colleagues, a little naive but very charming. Sara was a Boston blueblood, bright as well as sexy. They were all at the mercy of a hierarchy including such oddballs as formidable but slightly dotty Senior Partner Emerson Marshall...and dedicated junior partner Eliot Streeter, who had only one goal -- to take over the firm...Counterpointing all this class was Johnny Danko, the 21-year-old mailboy, whose only goal was to make time with beautiful chicks." (Tim Brooks and Earle Mars