Five young, intelligent and ambitious lawyers live a daily battle working for a big and important office: Young, Barnsworth & King Associates. Willing to live life to its fullest, they thirst for victory and professional ascendancy and are willing to ally with whoever has the best offer for them. But the business and contracts world demand from these young - and sometimes naive - professionals attitudes that constantly go against their private issues, personal ethics and conflicts. Sexism, self-trust, politics, jealousy and betrayal are the center of this group's dilemmas. Mitch Barnsworth, Amy Kassan, Benjamin Hardaway, Jonah Gleason and Robyn Parsons. They are The Associates. This Canadian drama shows us that in the corporative world they have a lot to learn - and lose.