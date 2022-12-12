The Atom Ant Show

Not Available

Atom Ant is a superhero ant who operated out of an anthill in the countryside. His powers mostly consisted of the ability to fly, superspeed, incredible strength, and invulnerability. His catchphrase was "Up and at 'em, Atom Ant!" He was often contacted by the police, who sent him out on an assignment. Precious Pupp and his owner Granny Sweet. Granny was a kindly woman with a passion for motorcycles, completely oblivious to the fact that her beloved, affectionate pet was something of a neighborhood terror. The Hillbilly Bears The Hillbilly Bears, played on a social stereotype of the "hillbilly", with a gun-toting, mumbling father Paw Rugg who was always "feudin" with their neighbors, the Hoppers.