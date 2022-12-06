Not Available

The Atom Ant Show was one of many 30 minute cartoon programs produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions, that were comprised of three cartoon shorts. The Atom Ant show featured Atom Ant, Precious Pup and The Hillbilly Bears. It made it's official debut on NBC's Saturday morning line-up in October of 1965 teamed up with another production from Hanna-Barbera, The Secret Squirrel Show and ran through 1968. The program currently finds it's TV home amongst other Hanna-Barbera Productions on the 24-hour Classic Cartoon network, Boomerang. Where it airs on occasion.