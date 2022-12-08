Not Available

People with life-changing decisions to make - from 'should I give up the family business?' to 'should I have a gastric band fitted?' or 'should I consider fostering?' - are followed around by 50 strangers for a week. These strangers must then agree on a decision and deliver their verdict on the path to take. For the person with the dilemma the process is emotional, sometimes difficult and often eye-opening. And the audience holding this enormous responsibility have to navigate through layers of heartache, resistance and personal revelations, as well as the nights out, kitchens and cramped offices of the people they're trying to help.