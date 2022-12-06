Not Available

The Aunty Jack Show was a Logie-award winning Australian television comedy series that ran from 1972 to 1973. Produced by and broadcast on ABC-TV, the series attained an instant cult status that persists to the present day. 'The Aunty Jack Show' burst onto Australian television screens in the nineteen seventies. There had never been anything like Aunty Jack. Grahame Bond's outrageous character, the bikie and self proclaimed “Queen of Wollongong”, was the antithesis of television presenting. A moustachioed hostess who threatened to jump out of viewer's television sets and rip their bloody arms off. Aunty Jack and her cast of characters, Thin Arthur, Kid Eager and Flange Desire brought a new sense of humour to our screens – irreverent, bizarre, full of original music (a rarity for a comedy series) and uniquely Australian.