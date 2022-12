Not Available

The Autobiography of Jane Eyre is a modernized webseries​ adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's 'Jane Eyre' . Following in the footsteps of the Lizzie Bennet Diaries, the Autobiography of Jane Eyre is told in vlog style and narrated by Jane. 21-year-old nurse Jane Eyre accepts a live-in tutoring position for young Adele Rochester. Her whole life is turned up-side-down when Jane finally meets Adele's father, Mr Rochester, and as strange things seem to be happening in the house.