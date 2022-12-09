Not Available

The Baker and the Beauty

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Television

The Baker and the Beauty follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker and an international superstar. Noa Hollander has it all: She’s the most famous woman in the country, the beautiful daughter of a real estate magnate, a successful model with an international career and, up until now, one half of a Hollywood power couple. The son of Cuban immigrants, Daniel Garcia is a simple guy who still lives with his parents and works at the family bakery. A chance encounter at a fancy restaurant — where Daniel may or may not propose to his eager girlfriend of eight years and where Noa is avoiding public speculation about a breakup from her Hollywood lover – leads to unexpected sparks and an even more unlikely love story. Can their love survive her jet-setting lifestyle, her overbearing agent, his unworldly family, both their exes and the media?

Cast

Belissa EscobedoNatalie Garcia
Victor RasukDaniel Garcia
Nathalie KelleyNoa Hamilton
Carlos GómezRafael Garcia
Dan BucatinskyLewis
Lisa VidalMari Garcia

View Full Cast >

Images