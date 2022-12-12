Not Available

The best barber and hairdresser in Korea visit Seville in Spain, the stage of great opera, 'The Barber of Seville.' The brisk sounds of scissors and gentle blow from blowers fill the air. Divided into two teams, a barbershop team, and a hair salon team, they strive to capture the Spanish people's hearts. The barbershop team consists of Eric Mun, Andy, Kim Kwang Kyu, and the Master Barber Lee Nam Yeol with 53 years of career. This team aims to attract local customers with their friendly care and the artisan spirit. The hair salon team is composed of Actress Lee Min Jung, Singer Jung Chae Yeon, and the most sought-after hairdresser Su Hyeon in Cheongdam area who is in charge of a large number of Korean stars' hairstyles. The hair salon team tries to gain the hearts of the locals by providing systematic service and trendy hairdos. Come visit their special barbershop and hair salon where you can take comfort in their kindness and your every day is filled with sparkling moments.