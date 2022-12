Not Available

“The Barkleys” was a cartoon produced by DePatie-Freleng Enterprises that ran on NBC for only one season from 1972 to 1973. It featured an anthropomorphic dog family consisting of Arnie (a bus driver), his wife Agnes, their teenagers Terry and Roger, and a younger child, Chester. The series was heavily inspired by the sitcom "All in the Family" and to a lesser extent "The Honeymooners."