Not Available

The Barristers is a documenatary series which takes a look at the lives of barristers and the students hoping to become one. The Barristers offers insight into each stage at the bar, from students aspiring to join the profession to the work of silks and judges. Its aim is to demystify this hitherto closed world and, from the bar’s point of view, show the steps it has taken towards greater inclusiveness and dispelling the public perception that it is outdated, old-fashioned and elitist.