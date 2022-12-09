Not Available

The Bass Pros has a stated goal to be the best, most informative show on bass fishing found anywhere today. Join Kevin VanDam, Edwin Evers, Stacey King, Rick Clunn, Tim Horton, Ott DeFoe, and others every week in a solid, fast-moving, information packed show on one fish – bass, and how to catch ‘em. 2013 is the seventh hot season featuring the latest trends, latest baits and latest techniques from the world’s top anglers. We cover the basics in Bass 101, explore the hottest topics in Fishin’ in Five, and drill down deep into solid information in In-Depth. This great show features multiple fishermen every week and we cover the country looking for new and better ways to fish for Smallies, Kentuckies, and Largemouth bass. It’s in the name; it’s in our blood – The Bass Pros and now, it’s on Outdoor Channel!