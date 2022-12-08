The Battle Against Rome

Not Available

Arminius – born as the son of a Cheruscan, abducted as a pawn of the Romans, and raised as a soldier, he returns to subdued Germania under Emperor Augustus. He makes himself the leader of the revolt against Rome, resulting in the destruction of the legions of Varus' in the year 9 AD. On the side of Arminius', the audience will experience the "clash of cultures" between the Romans and Germania. In a memorable television event, we accompany him from the simple mud hut of his father to ancient Rome, from the plains of Pannonia to battlefields in the gorges of the Teutoburg Forest. Gruppe 5 title: "Arminius: Enemy of Rome" or "Kampf um Germanien" A Gruppe 5 production for ZDF.