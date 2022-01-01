Not Available

This three-part cable TV project was advertised as the first documentary series devoted exclusively to the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest and costliest sea battle of WWII, one which ultimately claimed 30,000 lives. The miniseries features archival footage and interviews with survivors from both sides of the conflict, and illustrates emphatically that, despite many Allied victories, the back-and-forth battle might well have turned in the Nazis' favor had the war gone on longer. Individual episodes include "Grey Wolves," "Keeping Secrets," and "The Hunted." Battle of the Atlantic first aired on April 27, 2003.