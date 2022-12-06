Not Available

The Beachcombers followed the life of Nick Adonidas, a Greek-Canadian log salvager in British Columbia who earned a living traveling the coastline northwest of Vancouver with his partner Jesse aboard their logging tug Persephone tracking down logs that had broken away from barges and logging booms. Their chief business competitor is Relic, a somewhat unsavoury person who will occasionally go to great lengths to steal business (and logs) away from Nick. The series also focused on a supporting cast of characters in Nick's hometown of Gibsons, often centering around a cafe, Molly's Reach, run by Molly, a mother figure to virtually all the characters in the series.