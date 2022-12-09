Not Available

Starring So Yoo-jin (Fox and Cotton Candy, Delicious Proposal) and Park Kwang-hyun (Sunshine, Tender Hearts), The Bean Chaff Of My Life invites you to walk along with two young people on the path leading to their maturity. When Eun-young (So Yoo Jin) and Kyung-soo (Park Kwang-hyun) meet each other in their early 20’s, no one can picture these two, who share no common goals but high expectations towards their potential mate, falling for each other. As a decade goes by, nevertheless, what grows along with their age is their bittersweet growing experience enriched with ups and downs. The stories of Eun-young and Kyung-soo interweave and finally come together in a surprising moment of shared recognition.