The Beautiful Neighbor

A mysterious, beautiful woman Saki Meyer (Yukie Nakama) moves next door to happy ordinary housewife Eriko Yano (Rei Dan). Meanwhile, Eriko's husband Shinji Yano (Atsuro Watabe), becomes confused by his feelings for temptress Saki. Saki Meyer comes alone saying her foreign husband will be coming to Japan soon from abroad. She slowly intrudes into Eriko's life and her family. Saki tears down Eriko's trust and threatens Eriko's happy daily life. Shinji Yano is Eriko's husband. He works for a large consumer electronic home appliance company. Shinji is popular because he takes care of his subordinates. He is promoted so he live alone in Osaka. After moving to Osaka, he comes home to Tokyo on weekends. Lately though, he does not go home as often. During this time he becomes drawn to a mysterious dark woman.