Everyday Alex wakes up, he wakes up in a completely different body. He's the same person on the inside, but on the outside he's always someone new. And it's been happening for as long as he can remember. He shares his story through filmed episodes and real-time conversations with the audience. Audience members play Alex throughout the experience, both in filmed episodes and on his Facebook timeline, via photos and videos, adding to his narrative every step of the way.