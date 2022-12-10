The Bedfellow

Not Available

Menzinger, an easy-going mechanic, is appointed as a juror by the Munich District Court. With no way to avoid the assignment and no possibility of negotiation with recently transferred judge, Dr. Julia Kellermann, Charlie reluctantly resigns himself to his fate. Instead of continuing in his life as a mechanic, lying under old Italian sports cars of his friend Xaver, Charlie quickly realises that his new position offers certain advantages. His time as a lay judge, however, may change him more than he could imagine.