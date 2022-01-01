Not Available

The Beechgrove Garden is a television programme broadcast on BBC Two Scotland since 1978, but since 10 April 2007 now broadcast on BBC One Scotland. It is a Scottish equivalent of Gardener's World. The original plot of land used was the small area of garden attached to the BBC studios in Aberdeen, located in the city's Beechgrove Terrace. Due to its small size, the programme's popularity and the fact the garden had been transformed several times over, a new area of ground to the west of Aberdeen was found to feature on the programme. The original presenters on the programme included Dick Gardiner, Jim McColl and George Barron. Barron retired in the 1980s and was replaced by Carole Baxter.[1] As of 2010 McColl and Baxter still present the show, joined by Carolyn Spray and Lesley Watson. Other regular contributors include George Anderson, and BBC Scotland weather presenters Heather Reid, Gail McGrane and Peter Sloss, who present forecasts on the show. Jim's "Potting Shed" was manufactured and supplied by Gillies & Mackay Ltd, a shed company in Errol, Perthshire. Many years ago, John Mackay, co-owner of Gillies & Mackay, and a fan of the show, complained to his wife about the condition of the existing potting shed, which prompted her to write into the show and offer them a new potting shed. And the current "Potting Shed" was born.