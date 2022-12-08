Not Available

The Beer Factor is a new show, hosted by Tom Gleeson, that promises to be the New Inventors but for beer geeks. Sponsored by Hahn the show will aim to celebrate the wonderful world of beer by unveiling genius beer-related inventions by some of Australia's brightest beer pioneers… that means they are looking for dudes who have invented something to make their beer drinking experience easier/more fun/more fun. According to the website that means everything from beer bottle launching robots to 21st Century stubbie holders. What they are not looking for is anything illegal, dangerous (kill joys), plagiarised or indeed anything that helps make/brew beer – Hahn will be providing the beer. But if you submit a successful idea you could land a spot on prime-time TV with a shot at the $15,000 grand prize. Not too shabby.