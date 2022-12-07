The Beer Hunter

Not Available

This 6 part series made by Channel 4 UK and Discovery Channel in the late 80's shows him traveling the globe in search for good beers and educating the viewer about beer styles. My Name really is Michael Jackson, but I Don't Sing, and I Don't Drink Pepsi This is how this series starts and you will immediately know this is not the "Thriller" guy. This Michael Jackson (1942-2007) became famous in beer circles in 1977 when his book The World Guide To Beer was published. This was later translated into more than ten languages and is still considered to be one of the most fundamental books on the subject. He wrote many more books about beer - and whiskey - so it came as no surprise that he would make the jump to television.