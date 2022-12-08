The Ben Show with Ben Hoffman

Not Available

Life is a journey for Ben Hoffman, and he needs a lot of help navigating it. The comedian stars in a sketch show/man-on-the-street hybrid that sees him exploring the randomness of everyday existence. In each episode he sets a goal -- examples: Form a band. Buy a gun. Go on a blind date. -- and works toward it with the help of advice from family members, friends and complete strangers. The journeys interweave vignettes as well as sketches, and there are also original songs and animated pieces.