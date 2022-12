Not Available

Based on the popular live show of the same name, "The Benson Interruption" features comedian Doug Benson sitting on stage and interrupting his friends' performances. Why? Because the show isn't called "The Benson Sits Quietly and Doesn't Bother Anyone," that's why. Benson's guests – some of the biggest names in stand-up and improvisational comedy will share stories and talk about what's going on in the world and Benson will chime in whenever he darn well pleases.