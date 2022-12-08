Not Available

What happens when three chefs all pit their wits against each other to find the very best recipes? 'The Best', the exciting new BBC TWO cookery series, introduced us to three of the brightest new stars in the world of food - Paul Merrett (Head Chef at The Greenhouse in Mayfair, who trained under Gary Rhodes), Ben O'Donoghue (Head Chef at Monte's, a private members' club in Knightsbridge, where Jamie Oliver is a consultant chef) and Silvana Franco (food consultant, writer and stylist for many well known celebrity chefs). The programme saw the three culinary rivals, each with their own individual cookery styles, competing to produce the best dish using the same main ingredient or theme. Three food-loving tasters then gave the verdict on which of the dishes was the best.