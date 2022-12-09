The Best Chicken

One day, Park Choi Go, decides to quit his job at a big company and open up his own chicken restaurant at what used to be a bathhouse. Meanwhile, Seo Bo Ah, an aspiring webtoon writer who secludes herself in the bathhouse, can’t accept that the building she inherited from her grandfather is turning into a chicken restaurant. To take her inheritance back, she becomes Park Choi Go’s employee along with Andrew Kang, a once promising chef who is now homeless. Can Park Choi Go become the ultimate chicken master and achieve his dream?
|Park Seon-ho
|Park Choi Go
|Kim So-hye
|Seo Bo Ah
|Joo Woo-Jae
|Andrew Kang
|Lee Seung-Hyub
|Park Joon-Hyuk
|Kim Seo Ra
|So O-Sook
|Son Min-Ji
|Hwang Min-A
