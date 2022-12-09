The Best Chicken

Not Available

One day, Park Choi Go, decides to quit his job at a big company and open up his own chicken restaurant at what used to be a bathhouse. Meanwhile, Seo Bo Ah, an aspiring webtoon writer who secludes herself in the bathhouse, can’t accept that the building she inherited from her grandfather is turning into a chicken restaurant. To take her inheritance back, she becomes Park Choi Go’s employee along with Andrew Kang, a once promising chef who is now homeless. Can Park Choi Go become the ultimate chicken master and achieve his dream?