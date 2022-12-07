The Best Defense teaches self defense through knowledge, preparation and awareness for men and women alike. The show features defense methods that involve both firearms and unarmed defensive situations. The series travels the United States, visiting law enforcement academies and military training facilities where guest hosts and experts, including veteran law enforcement trainers and published personal defense authors, demonstrate life-saving techniques for self-defense in the home, at the office, on a plane or even when lost in the woods.
