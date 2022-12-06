Not Available

The Best of Broadway was a series of "Specials" that aired once a month (Wednesday night at 10 pm/9 Central) on CBS during the 1954-55 season. The shows were adaptations of classic Broadway plays and were broadcast live and in color. CBS made much of the fact that they were in color to promote their new color studio in New York. After one season of this show, and following Ford Star Jubilee, CBS backed off from color broadcasting in a big way until the mid 1960's. Pictured here the cast of the first program, The Royal Family (Nancy Olson, Fredric March, Helen Hayes, Claudette Colbert and Kent Smith), takes a bow.