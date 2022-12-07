The Best Of The The Dean Martin Show

Not Available

Now you can tune in to this history-making show whenever you please! Compiled by the show's Producer/Director, Greg Garrison, The Best of the Dean Martin Variety Shows contains exclusive, digitally remastered footage from the popular series. It's a classic collection of Martin's finest hours, including appearances by some of his most fascinating guests. With priceless footage of Michael Landon, Bill Cosby, John Wayne, Bob Hope, Ronald Reagan, Jack Benny, Ann-Margret, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Jimmy Stewart, Goldie Hawn, and Frank Sinatra...you won't know which to watch first! The Dean Martin Variety Show was a fixture on NBC for nearly two decades. Each time he made his familiar "firehouse" entrance, audiences eagerly awaited the rollicking hijinks that were certain to fill each episode. A true renaissance man, Martin was equally adept at crooning out a love song and cackling through a comedy skit. And celebrity guests? Martin had them by the score…so many, in fact, that he launched a separate series just to accommodate them.