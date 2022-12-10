The Best of Times

Not Available

A failed bidding for a project lets locomotive designer Lin Zhenyi experience a sense of failure. Her position as the project leader was replaced by an elite overseas returnee, Tan Qingchuan. As Lin Zhen and Tan Jingchuan work together, Lin Zhenyi observes Tan Jingchuan and his assistant Jian Aixing's working method, and realizes the reason why she failed. Learning from her experience, she achieves success in her next project. At the same time, Lin Zhen also faces pursuit from Tan Qingchuan, as well as her new neighbour Li Yanfeng, a research test pilot.