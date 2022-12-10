The Best Partner

Not Available

Luo Bing is a senior partner at Panorama Law Firm. He is a lawyer who cares only about winning cases. Dai Xi goes to his law firm to argue with him about her best friend's lawsuit and by chance becomes his assistant. At first, they don't get along, but soon they begin to understand each other and Dai Xi's respect for Luo Bing grows. Luo Bing also inherits some of Dai Xi's empathy for others and learns that practicing law is more than just winning. They both grow and become reliable partners in law.