Best, a guy who sucks no matter what he does - contrast to his own name, fell for Dew, the hottest guy of the class and the top popular guy in school. His love agenda got his friends involved - Bright & Ray - who had to help him. Best could only watch Dew from afar, never had a chance to confess. But one day, as if god was on his side, he got to know Dew‘s best friends - Dave & Tar, and got into the music club with no clue. Then his love story started…