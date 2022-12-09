Not Available

BET has been home to some of today’s biggest stars. And as each star has grown brighter, our cameras have captured their evolution. In an attempt to celebrate the careers of each of these stars, BET will raid our library to find the best on-air moments from these remarkable individuals and package them in our new series, The BET Life Of…. Our premiere episodes will feature Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé. Their moments will include, but are not limited to, interviews, performances, specials and memorable appearances on BET programming. Each episode will feature interviews from their peers and the people who worked behind the scenes with the artist and the programs. A few episodes will also feature commentary from the artist.