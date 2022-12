Not Available

The Better Half is a 2017 Philippine drama television series starring Shaina Magdayao, Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera and Denise Laurel. The series aired on ABS-CBN's Kapamilya Gold afternoon block and worldwide on The Filipino Channel from February 13, 2017 to September 8, 2017, replacing the 1-year run of Doble Kara.