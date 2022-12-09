Not Available

Would you step away from your everyday life for the chance to make your dreams come true? Twelve regular Australians will be doing just that. They will walk into The Big Adventure with a dream and one of them will walk away a millionaire. But achieving their dream will not be easy. Seven’s new adventure series will see 12 strangers compete in extreme conditions for the prize of a lifetime. On a secret island in the South Pacific, carved out of the jungle, sits the Treasure Grid. Under one of the squares, a life-changing prize lies buried – one million dollars. In every episode, contestants will earn the right to dig in the Treasure Grid in the hope of unearthing a golden key. Only one of those keys will unlock the million dollar prize. The challenges are unlike anything ever seen before and will take place on the Sky Rig, a stadium suspended over water. These 12 ordinary Aussies will be pushed to their limits as their skills, smarts, speed and stamina are tested. They will have to embrace the unknown and face their fears head on. There will be doubts, disappointments and failure. But those who don’t give up on their dreams will be triumphant. One million dollars lies waiting… which lucky person will dig their way to victory?