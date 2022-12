Not Available

Nine pairs of the country's best allotmenteers take part in The Big Allotment Challenge, a brand new series hosted by Fern Britton. Over six weeks they are put to the test, as they attempt to harvest prize-winning fruits, vegetables and flowers for show day. Plus, their preserving skills will be tested to the limit as they are challenged to produce jams, chutneys, cordials, pickles and jellies.