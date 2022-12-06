Not Available

"The Big Breakfast" was a live magazine show, which aired on Channel 4. Since it's first show, it provided many of today's TV's stars with their big break; Chris Evans, Gaby Roslyn, and Johnny Vaughan all found greater fame since hosting the show. The show's greatest novelty was it's setting; a former terrace of 3 cottages in East London, once lived in by the lock keepers of the Old Ford Lock on the Lees Navigation Canal. The show was presented from the living room, with interviews by the fireplace, round the kitchen table, and on the bed in the boudoire. They even presented from a shed at the bottom of the garden. The show was set apart from others by it's wacky and colourful presentation, and was nominated for, and even won, along with it's presenters, several awards. The show was then axed by Channel 4 at the height of its popularity with the fans.