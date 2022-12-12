Not Available

Host Vogue Williams and a panel of celebrity judges observe as performers take the stage to show they have the skills worth earning a €50,000 prize. The Big Deal will showcase variety acts, from musicians and magicians through comedians and dancers, to acrobats and the utterly undefinable. The only thing the performers have in common is an ability to make jaws drop, hearts race and eyes roll – and occasionally tear up. After each act, the performers are offered a deal: they can either accept a cash buyout and leave the competition with a sum of money – or they can reject the offer and hope they’ve impressed the judges enough to progress through to the final and the chance to win a life-changing prize pot of up to €50,000.