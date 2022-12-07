The Big Fish - Travel Channel

Not Available

Take time out from your tales of the 'one that got away' and watch how the experts do it. Marc Vincent goes in search of some spectacular fishing in remote and breathtaking locations across the South Pacific. Mark joins up with local experts to try his hand at landing the angler's dream wish-list. Watch Mark tangle with a Dog Tooth Tuna in Fiji, wrestle a thousand pound Black Marlin on the barrier reef and bravely go in search of the Great White Shark in South Australia. If you like your big game fishing then Big Fish is definitely 'catch of the day'.