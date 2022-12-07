Not Available

Intelligent and entertaining, The Big Food Fight is a nourishing snack for connoisseurs of the comestible. Covering everything from cooking to shopping and growing to eating, the programme is a gastronomic, gladiatorial battle: a brand new food quiz that asks, do you know your onions? Hosted by the sharp-witted Sue Perkins, each week resident captain Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall is forced to defend his cooking credentials as he is challenged by a different captain, a famous food personality, to establish who knows the most about all things edible.