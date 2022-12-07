Not Available

In the far off land of Borovia, where dragons are fierce, witches are wicked, scientists are insane, the economy is bad and television is in black & white, stands Castle Big, home of The Big Knights. The Big Knights is a series of 13 short animated films designed for the whole family, and showing on BBC Television from Christmas 1999. The tales revolve around the exploits of Sir Boris (the finest swordsman in the World), Sir Morris (not the finest swordsman in the World, but the most enthusiastic) and their noble pets, Sir Horace the Dog and Sir Doris the Hamster. Sir Boris and Sir Morris are brothers, they are the height of two men, the weight of four and the strength of sixteen. They are also very aristocratic and very stupid. They ride out from their home, Castle Big, in search of adventure, to right wrongs, rescue princesses and woe betide anything that gets in their way. This does not always make things easy for the inhabitants of Borovia, who struggle to carry on with their modern day lives despite the Big Knights medieval antics.