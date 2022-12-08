The Big Lez Show

Not Available

In the small, quiet Australian town of Brown Town lives, Big Lez (Leslie Mackerel), a crude, short tempered alien humanoid, banished from his far away planet of Kingdom Cum, Lez is stranded on Earth and has no choice but to settle down with a simple earthling lifestyle, so he thought... The home grown Australian cartoon series created by Jarrad Wright, Izak Whear and Tom Hollis, filled with crude Aussie humour, the series follows the adventures of Big Lez with his get rich quick schemes, fights with his rival brother, drug trips with narcotic obsessed sasquatches and many more troublesome situations he and his friends always seems to find them selves in.