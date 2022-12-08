The Big Picture (2010)

Not Available

In 2010 EscapistMagazine.com gave Bob "MovieBob" Chipman a second show where he could discuss anything he liked, loved or hated from Movies, Games, Comics, TV shows, Politics and Society at large. And does so in a way that agree or disagree makes you think or look at something in another view. Always entertaining, mostly fun and sometimes you even learn something, not alway an important something but usually something that most people dont get to see or hear about. Unfortunally this wonderful show ended on the 11th of Feburary 2015 after 5 great years, But MovieBob is still out there.. and maybe.. just maybe.. he will still be throwing out his opinions in Another Picture.