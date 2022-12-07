Not Available

A new three-part series for BBC Two, The Big Silence, follows five people who have taken time out of their daily lives in an attempt to understand just why silence is so elusive and hard to attain in modern-day society. Programme Information discovers more about their quest for quiet. Carrie, David, Helen, Jon and Trish all have modern, high-pressured jobs in stressful trades: business, teaching, PR, media and hospitality. They live hectic lives surrounded by constant white noise – internet, text, mobile phone, conference-calling and multi-media. All of them are aware of something profoundly missing from their lifestyles and are looking for an opportunity to find a more spiritual dimension to their lives.