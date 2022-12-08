Not Available

“The Bill Cunningham Show,” Tribune Broadcasting’s nationally syndicated daytime talk show launched in 2011, and has made a difference in the lives of viewers, helping to resolve conflicts and mend relationships, while making viewers laugh and giving them hope. The Bill Cunningham Show’s guests come to us to get to the bottom of an issue, find out the truth, reveal a secret, reunite with a family member or confront a relationship issue head on. The show also has a fun side. With Bill’s witty commentary and “Billisms,” his audience is getting to know his humor by chanting his catch phrase, “let’s put the cheese on the cracker.”