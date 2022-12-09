The Billion Dollar Chicken Shop

Not Available

Valued at over £4 billion a year, the fast food industry is big business and even bigger controversy. With its globally recognised but fiercely protected recipe for fried chicken, KFC is one of the brands that has divided public opinion. Love it or hate it, the fact is that very little is known about what goes on behind the scenes. Now for the first time KFC exclusively throws open its doors in a tell-all documentary series. This rich, character-driven, fast-moving series takes viewers into the heart of the company and into the hearts of its loyal and disloyal customers and reveals why we have become addicted to fried chicken and chips. It beds in with the KFC brand, from the boardroom to the kitchen, and reveals the truth about the company that we all think we know.