The Billion Dollar Wreck Hunt

Not Available

Odyssey Marine Exploration is a company that leads the way in deep-ocean shipwreck exploration, bringing to the surface submerged treasure that has been hidden beneath the waves for many years. This documentary series follows Odyssey Marine Exploration as it undertakes an audacious plan to locate three shipwrecks and recover their treasures in just four months. The ships on the company's radar include HMS Victory (not Nelson’s flagship but its predecessor),the SS Mantola and the SS Gairsoppa, each holding millions of pounds worth of treasure and each demanding a different approach involving the use of powerful dissection tools capable of operating in extremely deep waters.