Not Available

In 1975 Lindsay Wagner made a guest appearance on 'The $6 Million Dollar Man' as perfect female companion for Steve Austin - Jaime Sommers. After a tragic skydiving accident, Jaime also received Bionic replacements. She and Steve planned to be married, but it came to pass that Jaime's body rejected her new limbs and she died. ABC realized how phenomenally successful Lindsay Wagner's portrayal of Jaime Sommers had become. So, they brought her back to life and spun her off into her own series - 'The Bionic Woman'. It debuted in January 1976 and was an immediate hit. The series ran on ABC for two seasons, and was picked up by NBC for its final season.